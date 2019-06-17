Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins for Johnnie Vee Sanford Lowery, 80, of Seminary, who passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Rev. Roy Craft and Rev. Ronnie Sanford will officiate. Interment will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Shirley Sanford Family Cemetery in Seminary. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4:30-7 on Thursday at the funeral home.
