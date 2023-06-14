Mr. Joseph Abney, 52, of Heidelberg passed away June 10, 2023 at his residence. Visitation will be Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Heidelberg. The funeral will be at noon. Burial will be in Oak Bowery United Methodist Church cemetery in Heidelberg. Gilmore's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.gilmoresfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.