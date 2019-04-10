Kenneth Ray Evans Jr. of Ellisville passed away on April 1, 2019, at South Central Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home in Laurel. Interment will be immediately following in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. in the chapel. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Leave an online condolence at at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
