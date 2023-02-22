L.C. Everett, 81, of Laurel died Thursday Feb. 16, 2023 at Care Center in Laurel. A funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove MB Church in Heidelberg with burial in the church cemetery. A viewing will be 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Brown Mortuary, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.