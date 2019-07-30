Larry Glenn Harkless, 63, of Mobile, Ala., and formerly of Laurel, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Mobile. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Second Allen AME Church in Laurel. Burial will be in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Second Allen AME. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
