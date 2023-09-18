Leamon Thomas Sumrall, 85, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, which is in charge of arrangements. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Randy Clark will officiate. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
