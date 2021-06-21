Leola Reed Kirsh, 77, of Laurel passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Pleasant Grove Moss Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook, visit chapelofangelsfh.net.
