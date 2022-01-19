Leroy Naylor, 94, of Laurel died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. A graveside service will be Friday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Lauderdale. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Brown Mortuary, Inc., which is charge of the arrangements.
