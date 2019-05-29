Lessie Katie Gavin, 99, of Heidelberg died in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oak Bowery United Methodist Church in Heidelberg followed by burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. at the church before the service. Bay Springs Funeral Hime is in charge of arrangements.
