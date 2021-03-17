Mr. Lester Cooley passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, at Nora Davis Cemetery in Laurel. A walk-through visitation Monday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. As no register book will be used, leave condolences at www.ChapelOfAngelsFuneralHomeFH.net.
