Ms. Lillie Jo Coleman passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel. Graveside services will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Dubose Street Cemetery in Ellisville. A walkthrough viewing will be Friday from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home. Please leave your condolences and shared memories for the family on the Tribute Wall of her Memorial Page at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net, as no register book will be made available to sign. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
