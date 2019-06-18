Linda M. Phillips Rogers, 62, of Ellisville died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Brown Mortuary with burial in Ellisville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Brown Mortuary Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
