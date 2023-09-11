Lindsey McCullum Jr., 80, passed away on Sept. 10, 2023 in Jackson at St. Dominic Hospital. A service will be Friday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at County Line Baptist Church in Vossburg. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in County Line Church cemetery in Vossburg. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
