Linton Carl Marsh, 90, of Laurel died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg. Funeral service will be Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at Sunlight M.B. Church in the Hoy Community with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Brown Mortuary Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
