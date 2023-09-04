Lisa Gray, 59, of Soso passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at her home in the Centerville Community. A graveside service will be Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church in Soso. Brother Rich Gray and Brother Brian Dickens will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
