Lou Breazeale, 93, of Ellisville died Sunday, July 12, 2021 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 14, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother James Blankenship will officiate.
