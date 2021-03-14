Louise Windham Bradley, 97, of Moselle, Mississippi, died Friday, March 12, 2021 in Moselle. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 and burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Ken Riblen will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
