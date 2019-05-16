Loving Josiah Hendrick Evans was born Jan. 21,2019 to Shakia Evans and Attaacleve Bender of Laurel. On May 15,2019, he gained his wings leaving behind a precious imprint of smiles on his love ones. Services will be Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. at Morning Star M.B.Church in Laurel. Malone Funeral Home in charge of services.
