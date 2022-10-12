Luther Jones Jr., 68, of Paulding died at University Medical Center in Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at William Chapel Cemetery in Vossburg. Elder Lewis Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be before the service, 9-10 a.m., at Bay Springs Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
