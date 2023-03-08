Mrs. Mae Helen Howard, 79, of Taylorsville passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Lilly Valley Baptist Church in Mount Olive followed by the funeral at 11 at the church. Rev. Tyrone Spencer will officiate. Bay Springs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
