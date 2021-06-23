Margaret Eldridge, 65, of Laurel died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, from 6-8 p.m. at First Assembly of God in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God in Ellisville and the burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Brother Kenny Morris, Brother Andy Stringfellow and Brother Scott Morris will officiate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.