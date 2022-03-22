Maria Antoinette Scott Pruitt passed away on March 17, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. A graveside service will be at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery on Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. A walk-through visitation will be Friday in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
