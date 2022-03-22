Mr. Marrio Antwan Dean passed away in Ohio on Saturday, March 12, 2022. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be immediately following the service. View an online guestbook at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
