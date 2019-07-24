Mr. Marvin M. Rhodes Sr., of Ellisville passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at South Central Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at Christian Valley Baptist Church on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 1-2 p.m. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Sign an online guestbook at WWW.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
