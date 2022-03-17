Mary Elizabeth Forthner, 91, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Heidelberg. Chapel Of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. View and online guestbook, visit chapelofangelsfh.net.
