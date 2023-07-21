Mary Frances Barnes, 64, of Laurel died Friday, July 14,2023 in New Orleans. A funeral service will be Tuesday, July 25, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Brown Mortuary with burial in Nora Davis Cemetery. A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to service time. Brown Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
