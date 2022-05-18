Mary Jo Jones, 59, of Paulding died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. A graveside service will be Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at Salem M.B. Church cemetery in Paulding. A viewing will be 3-5 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Brown Mortuary, Inc., which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.