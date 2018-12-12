Mary L. Bobbett, 85, of West Point and formerly of Bay Springs died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church in Bay Springs. The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Lee Ennis Crosby will officiate. Burial will be in New Zion Cemetery in Bay Springs. Bay Springs Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
