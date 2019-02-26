Mrs. Mary L. Stokes Wolverton of Laurel passed away at her home on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Church of Christian Unity in Laurel. Burial will be immediately following at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shubuta. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Church of Christian Unity. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
