Mary Lang, 73, of Petal passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Driftwood Nursing Home in Gulfport. Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, which is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bullock Cemetery in Sanford. Brother John Smith will officiate.
