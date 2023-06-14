Mary N. Waters, 76, of Laurel died Monday, June 5, 2023 at Merit Health Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg. A funeral service will be Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church in Heidelberg, with burial in the church cemetery. A viewing will be 10 a.m. to service time at the church. Brown Mortuary, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
