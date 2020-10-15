Mattie Barnett passed away on Oct 10, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guest book at www.ChapelOfAngelsFuneralHome.net.
