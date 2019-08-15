Melanie Elise Odom, 41, of Bay Springs passed away Wednesday, Aug.14, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs and again on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bay Springs. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11. A private family graveside service will follow at Bay Springs City Cemetery. Brother James Sprayberry and Brother Troy Rayner will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
