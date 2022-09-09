Melvin Crosby Jr., 62, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. He was a member of Henderson Ridges Baptist Church in Preston. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at Bay Springs Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Taylorsville.
