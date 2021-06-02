Melvin L. Mack, 72, former and first African-American mayor of Laurel, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Laurel High School. Burial will be in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. today (Thursday) at Sweet Hope Baptist Church. A walkthrough visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday in the Rotunda of Laurel City Hall. Viewing will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Laurel High School. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
