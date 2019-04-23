Mrs. Merline W. Nixon passed away on April 17, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Heidelberg at 2 p.m. Interment will be immediately following in the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:01-2 p.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.ChapelOfAngelFH.net.
