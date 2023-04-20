Mervis D. Sumrall, 92, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Care Center of Laurel. A graveside service will be Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. at Pine View Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Eddie Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
