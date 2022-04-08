Michael B. Tisdale, 64 of Petal, MS passed away Thursday, April 07, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Saturday, March 08, 1958 in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home at 1304 B. Ave, Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. The burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Moselle, MS. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-477-3797
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com
