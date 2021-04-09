Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.