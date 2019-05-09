Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.