Micheal Ian Davis, 25, of Laurel passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at his residence in Laurel. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at and the burial will follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Johnathan McLemore and Brother Dallas Hickey will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
