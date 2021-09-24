Minnie Elizabeth Smiley, 72, of Louin died at Forrest General Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Baxter Community Center in Montrose. Rev. O.D. Huston will officiate. Visitation will be before the service, 9:15-10:15 a.m., at Bay Sprongs Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.
