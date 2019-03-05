Ms. Minnie Ruth Wilson of Laurel passed away on Feb. 28, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at Chapel Of Angels Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. Burial will be immediately following at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.