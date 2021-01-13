Mollie Clayton, 97, of Paulding died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Springhill United Methodist church cemetery in Paulding. Visitation will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant M.B. church in Sandersville. Brown Mortuary, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
