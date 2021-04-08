Miss Nicky N. McCray, 39, of Laurel made her eternal transition Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Merit Health Wesley. A graveside service will be Tuesday, April 13, at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery at 2 p.m. A walk-through visitation will be Monday at Booth Memorial Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. Masks are required.
