Ms. Ola Mae Payton, 71, of Bay Springs passed away at Forrest General Hospital on Thursday, March 2, 2023. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. today (Thursday) at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church cemetery in Bay Springs. Rev. Harley Ray Milsap Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. today at Bay Springs Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.