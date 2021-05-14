Pamela Jean Windham, 65, of Laurel entered into her heavenly home on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, from 2-3 p.m. at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 3 with the burial to follow at the Pine Ridge Cemetery. Brother Brandon Wilson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
