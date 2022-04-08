Pastor James L. Davis, 71, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday, April 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Strong Tower Worship Center in Ellisville. Burial will follow in Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery in Soso. Brother James Strange, Brother Melvin Shular, Brother Dan Atkinson and Brother Ronnie Luke will officiate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.