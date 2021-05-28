Patricia Adcock, 70, of Ellisville died Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Ellisville. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1,from 10-11 a.m. and the funeral will be at 11 at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel and burial will follow. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
