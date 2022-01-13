Paul Daniel Lewis, 76, of Ellisville passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his residence in Ellisville. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. Brother Gary Parker and Carl Hankins will officiate. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
